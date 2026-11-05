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Princeton Design Group to Examine Route 206 Corridor Nov. 7
By Community News,2 days ago
Princeton’s Community Design Center has scheduled a public meeting for Saturday, Nov. 7, running from 10 a.m. until noon in the Unitarian Church building at 50 Cherry Hill Road, TAPinto Princeton reported. Participants will examine how development patterns change along a section of Route 206 that starts at the Stony Brook Bridge and ends at the Nassau Street entrance to Princeton University.