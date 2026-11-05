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Backstage News On Nick Khan’s Talks To Bring WWE To Tokyo Next Year
By Sujal,2 days ago
TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro announced during the Q3 earnings media call on Wednesday that discussions are underway regarding WWE possibly holding an event in Tokyo, Japan, sometime in 2027. According to Fightful.com, Shapiro discussed both UFC and WWE expanding their reach overseas, particularly highlighting positive communications...