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NHL Predictions: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders, Odds & Picks – November 5
By Matthew Page,2 days ago
A Metropolitan Division rivalry will be renewed for the first time this season on Thursday. In their first contest of November, the New York Islanders host the Carolina Hurricanes in the middle game of a three-game homestand. The defending Stanley Cup champions lead the Metropolitan Division, but the Islanders will look for a statement win at home. Ahead of this divisional game, let’s take a deep dive into this matchup, and be sure to stay tuned for more NHL Predictions throughout the season, as our writers break down the matchups throughout the 2026-2027 campaign.