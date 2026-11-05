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Novavax boosts 2026 revenue forecast, betting on licensing deals
By Thomson Reuters,2 days ago
Nov 5 (Reuters) – Vaccine maker Novavax raised its annual revenue forecast above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, banking on payments related to its licensing deals. The company has relied on licensing deals and partnerships tied to its protein-based vaccine platform and its Matrix-M adjuvant — a compound that boosts the body’s immune response to vaccines.