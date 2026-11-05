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Leidos QTC Health Services Names Tiffany Yeager Chief Executive Officer
By News Desk,2 days ago
Leidos QTC Health Services has named Tiffany Yeager chief executive officer, following her service as acting CEO. With more than 20 years of executive leadership experience across the defense and health care industries, Yeager brings extensive expertise in business operations, finance, strategy and enterprise transformation to the role. Since joining...