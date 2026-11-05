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Emmett Johnson, Braelon Allen and Jahmyr Gibbs Stand Out Among AFC Performers
By AI-assisted,2 days ago
Three Under-the-Radar AFC Performers Who Deserve a Second Look. Emmett Johnson gave the Chiefs 143 yards against Denver in Week 8. That is the number that matters most here, and it should get a fantasy manager's attention before it gets anyone else's. Johnson is not a name that headlines a Chiefs broadcast, which is exactly why it is worth noticing.