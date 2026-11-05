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Flexcompute Introduces Physics Twin for Space Plume Impingement to Assess Thruster Effects in Docking and Refueling
By News Desk,2 days ago
Flexcompute, a frontier AI lab building a Physics World Model, introduced the Physics Twin for Space Plume Impingement. It enables engineers and AI agents to assess plume effects across a wider range of maneuvers while using less compute than traditional Direct Simulation Monte Carlo (DSMC) methods. Plume impingement occurs when...