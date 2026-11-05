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TNA Impact coverage, WWE in Maine (reports needed), ROH on HonorClub tonight, Raw, SmackDown, and Impact grades, Axel Tischer, Allysin Kay, Obi
2 days ago
-TNA Thursday Night Impact features Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth vs. Leon Slater and Amazing Red for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).