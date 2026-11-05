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6:53AM November 5, 2026
By spinks,2 days ago
FEW SHOWERS TODAY, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE COAST; COOLER TEMPS THIS WEEKEND… Isolated showers will be possible across south Alabama and northwest Florida on this Thursday. The greatest rain chances will happen closer to the coast. Most communities further inland will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but severe storms are not expected today. A cold front that has stalled right over our region will finally move east across our area tonight into Friday, allowing cooler, drier air to settle in for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s.