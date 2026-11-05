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How the Denver Broncos can beat the Carolina Panthers
By Christopher Hart,2 days ago
The Denver Broncos head on the road to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Here is how they can earn their seventh win of the season. The Denver Broncos sit atop the AFC West with a 6-2 record. On Sunday, the Broncos will battle the Carolina Panthers who are 3-4 and in first place of the NFC South for their Week 9 matchup. Denver has momentum entering the game being winners of four in a row, whilst Carolina has dropped back-to-back games. Here are three ways I think the Broncos can earn their seventh victory of the season.