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How Fresh Step used AI to go from brief to ads at one-tenth the cost
By Chris Kelly,2 days ago
Since its launch in 1984, Fresh Step has been the crown jewel of Clorox’s cat litter portfolio, a segment of the CPG marketer’s business that has lagged for some time and does not command the share of the $5 billion U.S. cat litter market that executives would like. The company determined that part of the brand’s problem was heightened category pressure on its core promise around odor control.