undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Matthew Bromberg, Unity CEO: Fortt Knox Earnings
By Jon Fortt,2 days ago
Unity CEO Matthew Bromberg said the game software maker posted the best quarter in its history and its first GAAP-profitable quarter since its IPO, with $120 million in net income at a 20% margin. Strategic revenue rose 59% year over year, and its young AI advertising platform, Vector, grew 126%. He guided fourth-quarter strategic revenue to $683 million to $691 million, up 65% to 67%, and called Vector the engine of a self-reinforcing flywheel across its platform.