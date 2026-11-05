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Columbus Boys’ Cross Country Places Ninth at State;
By Connor Harbit,2 days ago
Columbus boys’ cross country competed as a team at the Class 1A State Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge on Friday. The Wildcats placed ninth out of 16 teams with 206 points. Individually, Columbus was led by Kevin Villa, who placed 36th with a time of 17:23. Elias Duran finished 50th with a time of 17:38. Leondre Ceant came in 62nd with a time of 17:49. Victor Tovar finished 78th with a time of 18:04. Ryan Villa rounded out the top five for the Wildcats with a time of 18:13.