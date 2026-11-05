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City council discuss Springfield Rail Improvement Project, brief shouting match after meeting
By WICS/WRSP Staff,2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The Springfield City Council held its meeting on Wednesday due to election night. During that meeting, Mike Mendenhall with Hanson Professional Services opened with a presentation providing updates to the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. He says the project related to the 10th Street corridor is on track to be completed by 2027.
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