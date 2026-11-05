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First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to persist through the weekend, potential cyclone could impact the state
By Guy Hagi,2 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trade winds will persist through Thursday. Pockets of moisture embedded with the trade wind flow will focus showers over windward and mauka areas with some showers spilling over leeward areas. Trades winds will increase in strength Friday into Saturday along with enhanced trade...