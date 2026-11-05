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Mayor Corradino Thanks Laborers Local 633 For More Than $1,500 Donation to Oswego City Animal Shelter
By Contributor,2 days ago
Mayor Corradino is pleased to recognize Laborers Local 633 for its continued generosity and support of the Oswego City Animal Shelter through the donation of more than $1,500 raised during its annual golf tournament. Held July 11 at Stonecreek Golf Course, the Laborers Local 633 Annual Golf Tournament once again...