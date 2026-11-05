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Generations of Gamecocks return to Columbia as USC kicks off Homecoming weekend
By WIS News 10 Staff,2 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For alumni nationwide, Homecoming is an annual pilgrimage back to Columbia to reconnect with lifelong friends, revisit favorite campus spots, and celebrate Gamecock pride. The University of South Carolina kicks off its official Homecoming festivities this Friday, welcoming thousands of graduates and fans back to the...
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