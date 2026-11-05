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Two Oswego High School Students Earn College Board National Recognition Program Awards
By Contributor,2 days ago
Two Oswego High School students, Grace St. Onge and Richard Whitney, have each earned the School Recognition Award and the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award through the College Board National Recognition Program. The program recognizes students for their exceptional academic achievements, placing them among a distinguished group of students from...