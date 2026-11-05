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Georgia Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2021 Stockbridge Killing
By Chris Allen Thompson,2 days ago
Kiyana Jawaan Moses has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for felony murder in a 2021 Stockbridge killing, with an additional five years for possessing a firearm during a felony, WSB-TV Channel 2 - Atlanta reported. Moses was 23 at the time of the shooting. The station reported that he was convicted on August 27, 2026, and sentenced on Monday.
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