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Man accused of murdering 13-year-old in Langley Park is illegal immigrant from El Salvador
By Jessica James,2 days ago
What led to the argument between Marcos Melendez-Umanzor and the victims?. Why was Marcos Melendez-Umanzor released into the U.S. after being encountered by Border Patrol?. PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The man accused of murdering a 13-year-old Maryland girl and injuring another teen is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, a Homeland Security spokesperson told 7News.
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