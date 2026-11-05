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DeKalb Robot Dog Footage Helps Police Crack Double Murder Of Boy, 13
By Marc Washington,2 days ago
A security robot patrolling a DeKalb County apartment complex captured footage that became a key piece of evidence in a double-murder investigation, helping detectives identify and arrest suspects in the deaths of a 13-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The video showed one suspect walking to his vehicle and leaving the property, according to police.
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