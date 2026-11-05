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2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Interior Review: Quality Cabin in Need of More Buttons
2 days ago
Volkswagen’s reputation was established on building cars for the people. The People’s Car, obviously. Once, it meant affordable wheels for the masses. While the German automaker’s cars are no longer the most affordable options out there, it makes up for that by offering luxury appointments and features at the mainstream level. The third-generation 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan’s cabin hits upmarket to make for a near-luxury interior. You must just make peace with nearly a complete lack of buttons.