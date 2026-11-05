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Former Doctor Becomes 4th Atlanta Prison Inmate Charged Over Child Abuse Images
By Rohit Mehta,2 days ago
Justin Neisler, a former physician already serving a 23-year federal sentence, was arraigned on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material while locked up at the Federal Correctional Institution in Atlanta. He is the fourth inmate at the prison indicted this year in connection with child pornography found inside the facility, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.