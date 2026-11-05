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GO OFF-ROAD OR STAY THE COURSE WITH REDESIGNED 2027 KIA TELL
By Nitish S Rele,2 days ago
Ever since it was launched in 2020, the Telluride SUV has received accolades from numerous automotive outlets. To keep the momentum going without resting on its laurels, Kia engineers have totally overhauled the hot-seller for next year by skipping on the 2026 model. Wheelbase increases by 2.7 and length by 2.3 inches from its predecessor opening up more leg and shoulder room for occupants. You now have a more rugged, bolder and boxier SUV than in the past and the 2027 Telluride is already available at dealerships.