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Bills news: What to make of Buffalo’s dominant defensive performance vs. Ravens?
By John Boccacino,2 days ago
For one game, Buffalo’s defense was impressive in battering Baltimore. Did the defense turn a corner vs. Ravens?. The Buffalo Bills defense has been much maligned so far in the 2026 NFL season, and for good reason. Heading into a Week 8 home game vs. the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo ranked 30th in points allowed per game (28.5) and 31st in yards per game (386.8), often struggling to stop the pass and get off the field on third down.