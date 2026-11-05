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Buffalo Bills record book Week 9: Josh Allen, James Cook, Greg Rousseau chase history
By Rachel Auberger,2 days ago
Josh Allen is closing in on two NFL records, while James Cook, Dawson Knox, and Greg Rousseau eye franchise milestones. Last week was a busy one for the Buffalo Bills’ Record Book. Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, and Tyler Bass all gave us reasons to put down our pencils and pick up the permanent markers. A few records that were on our watch list are now officially in the books, and we can put the erasers away for those.