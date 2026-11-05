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Can Connor Cover? Buckle Up People, These Bears Are Worth Believing In
By Connor A. McCann,2 days ago
It’s that time of year where we’ve got a bit of everything to consume in the sports world. College football is heating up, the first playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday night and the big surprise was Notre Dame clocking in all the way down at eleven. Based on that, there’s a real chance the game against Miami is a must win for the Irish if they want any hope of making the playoffs with another weak schedule.