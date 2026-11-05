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Nikita Kucherov's reported $17 million target could put Tampa in a very bad position
By Vincent Carbonneau,2 days ago
- Kucherov is 33 and his current deal expires after this season, when he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. The sheet shows no extension signed. Kaprizov's contract is the benchmark in question. His $17 million cap hit runs from 2026-27 through 2033-34, and he has 15 goals and 26 points through 17 games for the Wild this season.