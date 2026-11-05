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Week 9 NFL odds, lines, totals, spreads for every game, including Ravens-Jaguars, Jets-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles
By Dustin Baker,2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to collide on Thursday Night Football to kick off the Week 9 NFL schedule. According to the latest NFL odds, the Jaguars are favored by 10 points on the road. Sunday's NFL betting lines feature must-see matchups like Falcons vs. Bengals (-3) in Madrid, Packers vs. Patriots (-3) and Buccaneers vs. Bears (-6). The highest betting total this week is 51.5 points in Colts vs. Cowboys. Bet on every Week 9 NFL game with the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass after making a $5 wager: