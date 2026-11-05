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More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes
By Associated Press,2 days ago
MILAN — Bomb threats targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe on Thursday, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases, authorities said. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called "malicious" hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted...