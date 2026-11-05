undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Muhlenberg field hockey faces reigning Centennial Conference Champions Johns Hopkins
By Charlotte Lucarelli,2 days ago
Muhlenberg field hockey finished up their season this past Saturday, Oct. 31. The team had a tough matchup against the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays, who are the reigning seven-time Centennial Conference (CC) champions. The Mules knew this game was going to be a challenge, but that didn’t stop them from giving it their all. Ava Rahn ‘28 discussed the team’s mindset for the game. She said, “Before the game, we talked about how we needed to focus on us today and control our controllables, which has been a theme for us all season.”