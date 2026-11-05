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Track Or Treat gives back to the community in a Halloween fashion
By Hope Yankanich,2 days ago
Muhlenberg Athletic Leadership Team (MALT) is an organization that bridges the gap between student-athletes and their community while continuously learning how they can give back. They had the opportunity to do just that on Oct. 25, when they held the first-ever Track Or Treat at Muhlenberg’s Scotty Wood Stadium. All elementary students from the area were invited to wear their best costume and participate in Halloween-themed fun.