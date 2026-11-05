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November 12 Deadline Approaches for Grants Pass $60,000 Homeless Services Grant Tied to Legal Settlement
2 days ago
Nonprofit organizations providing homeless services in Grants Pass have until November 12, 2026, to submit proposals for $60,000 in available capital development funding, as the city approaches a year-end financial obligation established through its 2025 legal settlement with Disability Rights Oregon. The grant application period began following the city’s October...