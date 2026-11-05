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The Explorers: Highlighting local places for the Mules
By Elias Ramsey,2 days ago
For students looking to go beyond Muhlenberg’s campus and get involved in the Allentown community, the Office of Community Engagement (OCE) offers a myriad of volunteer programs. One such program is The Explorers, described by Eten Anderson Jr. ‘29, a worker in the OCE, as “a group that wishes to educate the College about the many places, small or big, Allentown has to offer.” Anderson also emphasized the importance of inclusivity, noting that The Explorers “try to find something for everyone to enjoy.” This keeps the Muhlenberg community connected with the local Allentown area, especially since they “aim to find locally owned and somewhat unknown places, so students can find somewhere that really feels attached to the community” as Anderson further elaborated.