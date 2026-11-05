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The story of “Scary White”
By Ava Brown,2 days ago
Last weekend, Muhlenberg’s theatre department ran its newest production, “Carrie: The Musical,” from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1. Based on Stephen King’s novel, the show follows Carrie White, a socially awkward high school student who comes to possess the power of telekinesis. Her solitary life is ultra-supervised by her mother, Margaret, who is hyper-religious. White eventually goes to prom, where she is made into a joke by fellow classmates. As a result, she decides to seek retribution against them using her newfound abilities.