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On campus but out-of-network
By Tony Shen,2 days ago
Beginning on Aug. 1, 2024, Muhlenberg College outsourced all of its campus health services to the Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN). This included both the College’s physical and behavioral health services. Furthermore, Muhlenberg’s policy is that all traditional undergraduate students who are registered for classes must either be enrolled in the school-sponsored health insurance plan with UnitedHealthcare Student Resources (UHCSR) or submit a waiver showing proof of comparable outside coverage. Notably, students with UHCSR, the College sponsored plan, are out-of-network with the school’s own Health Services office (LVPG Family Medicine-Muhlenberg College) and thus are charged at out-of-network rates. However, it is worth noting that appointments with counselors at the school’s Counseling Services office (LVPG Behavioral Health-Muhlenberg College) remain free to all students and are not billed to insurance.