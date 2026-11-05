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Portland Budget Measure Faces Defeat as Voters Reject Plan for Direct Spending Decisions
2 days ago
Portland voters rejected a proposed charter amendment that would have given residents binding authority over a portion of city spending, with preliminary election returns showing approximately two-thirds opposed to Measure 26-267. The November 3 vote placed the participatory budgeting proposal on course for defeat after a campaign focused on public...