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Partying at the polls
By Braeden Skibicki and Emma Northrop,2 days ago
On Tuesday, Nov. 3 midterm elections took over Muhlenberg. While many groups on campus have been preparing for months, a distinct air settled on campus for election day. As part of the Elections and Campaigns class with Professor of political science Lanathea Matthews-Schultz, students partook in exit polling across various locations in PA-7 on election day, switching every few hours. Gabbi Vera Bartch ‘28 commented on the experience, “Engaging with the local communities in Allentown put the work that the Institute of Public Opinion does into perspective. This 2026 midterm cycle may mark a turning point in American politics. The electorate has a diverse range of view points and through the information they share, we have the capacity to make sense of vote choices and public opinion.”