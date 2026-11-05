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Spooky, Sexy Bingo
By Emma Northrop,2 days ago
On Friday, Oct. 30, students filtered into the Seeger’s Union for a favored collaboration between Voices of Strength (VOS) and the Muhlenberg Activity Council (MAC): Sexy Bingo. Encouraged to dress in costume and otherwise “sexy” attire, the Event Space saw a diverse assortment of costumes from attendees dressed as Daredevil and Spiderman, firefighters, black lace outfits, Jedediah and Octavius from “Night at the Museum” and Winnie the Pooh.