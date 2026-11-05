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Week 9 in the Big Ten: U-California-LA dreamin’ of big crowds
By Bob Cancro,2 days ago
There were 95,421 people watching Big Ten football in person in California on Saturday. Only about a quarter of them were at the Rose Bowl. Okay, I get it: the Bruins were only playing an out-of-conference Nevada squad. But the team is 6-0 going in and it drew a paltry 24,611 to the game. The other 70,810 people were watching USC take down Ohio State at the Coliseum….in the rain.