undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lutetium Lu 177 Vipivotide Tetraxetan Shows Real-World Efficacy in mCRPC
2 days ago
Lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan showed a median overall survival of 13.1 months in the French PSMA-REACH mCRPC cohort. Real-world outcomes with lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan (Pluvicto) in patients with heavily pretreated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) were consistent with those reported in the pivotal phase 3 VISION trial (NCT03511664), with no new safety signals identified, according to findings from the retrospective French PSMA-REACH study (CAAA617A1FR03) presented at the.