undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bonus Podcast: The Lost WWII Story of an Annapolis Naval Hero and Medal of Honor Recipient
2 days ago
A long-forgotten manuscript discovered beneath bales of hay in a Colorado barn has brought an extraordinary chapter of World War II history back to life. In this Eye On Annapolis bonus podcast, author Bruce McCandless III shares the remarkable story behind Iron and Fire: The Pacific War Story of Destroyer Captain Bruce McCandless, a firsthand account of his grandfather’s experiences in some of the war’s fiercest naval battles.
1