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Ballet Chelsea and Jackson Symphony Orchestra Bring The Nutcracker to the Stage December 11–13
2 days ago
Some holiday memories begin with the first notes of an orchestra and the anticipation of a curtain rising. This December, Ballet Chelsea invites audiences to share that experience as its 29th annual production of The Nutcracker returns to Potter Center at Jackson College for four performances, December 11–13, 2026, in collaboration with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.