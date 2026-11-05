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NCCN Guidelines Add Lirafugratinib for FGFR2-Altered Cholangiocarcinoma
2 days ago
NCCN has added FDA-approved lirafugratinib as a category 2A subsequent-line option for previously treated FGFR2-rearranged cholangiocarcinoma. Lirafugratinib (Lyrfigtu) has been added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology as a category 2A preferred subsequent-line therapy for disease progression in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) harboring an FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement.1 The update follows the FDA’s September 23, 2026, approval of the oral FGFR2 inhibitor for adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic disease.2.