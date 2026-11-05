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Washtenaw Turnout Climbs as Michigan Sets Midterm Record
2 days ago
Michigan voters turned out in record numbers for the Nov. 3 midterm election, with Washtenaw County casting more than 20,000 additional ballots compared with four years ago. Unofficial results compiled by Decision Desk HQ showed more than 4.76 million votes counted in Michigan’s governor’s race by Wednesday afternoon. That surpassed the 4.5 million ballots cast statewide in 2022, the previous nonpresidential-year record, according to state election records.