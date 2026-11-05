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3 Years Later, Saint Leo University (D2) Is Bringing Back Its Varsity Swimming Program
By Braden Keith,2 days ago
Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida will bring back its varsity swimming program over the next few years in a phased approach. Stock photo via Saint Leo Athletics. Saint Leo University in Saint Leo, Florida has announced that it will bring back its varsity men’s and women’s swimming teams in coming years. The teams will begin competition as club teams in the 2027-28 academic year before transitioning to NCAA Division II competition for the 2028-2029 season.