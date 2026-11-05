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“Hard Launch During Finals Parade is Legendary” – WNBA World Celebrates Gabby Williams For Openly Calling Marine Johannes Her “Partner”
3 days ago
At the Golden State Valkyries’ victory parade on Wednesday, Gabby Williams gave a shoutout to the people who supported her and her teammates in their WNBA title run. Among them was New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes, who joined the crowd of supporters in downtown San Francisco. In her speech, Williams credited Johannes for providing emotional support through the ups and downs of the 2026 WNBA Finals.