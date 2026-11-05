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UK HealthCare expands services with new Richmond clinic
By Alexis Baker,2 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 5, 2026) — UK HealthCare is expanding access to care in central Kentucky with the opening of a new outpatient clinic in Richmond offering primary care, sports medicine, rehabilitation services, imaging and pharmacy services in one convenient location. The clinic, at 2091 Lantern Ridge Drive in Richmond, is celebrating its grand opening this week.
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