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Mass Effect Fans Want Canada to Help Save BioWare as Petition Reaches Required Number of Signatures
By Hennadiy Chemеris,2 days ago
Following BioWare's closure, Mass Effect fans have launched two petitions. One on Change.org has gathered more than 300,000 signatures, while a petition submitted to the Canadian House of Commons has received enough support to be considered by Parliament. The parliamentary petition went live on November 4, 2026, and attracted more than 1,500 signatures from Canadian citizens within its first 24 hours, well above the 500 required for consideration.