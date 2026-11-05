undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CBC Report: University Libraries are Being Swarmed by AI Bots, Putting Public Access at Risk
By Gary Price,2 days ago
University libraries say entire collections are being knocked offline by persistent streams of unruly bots trying to access their archives, which include academic, historical and government documents. “They’re just out there on the internet, just bombarding us with trying to grab up as much material as possible,” Jill Strykowski, cataloguing...